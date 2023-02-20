The Ryan Report - Feb. 19, 2023

The Ryan Report
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of February speaking with Michigan Speaker of the House, Rep. Joe Tate (D).

This week on the Ryan Report, Tate sits down with Don to give the viewers a chance to get to know him and discuss his journey of becoming Michigan Speaker of the House.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

The Ryan Report

Part 3:

The Ryan Report

Part 4:

The Ryan Report

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Meth Arrest
40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested
Marty Fittante and the 13 people who helped make the Billerud investment possible.
‘Historic’ investment will bring new machinery to Escanaba paper mill
Fire graphic
No injuries reported in Escanaba Elks Club fire
Polar Roll finish line
906 Adventure Team hosts Polar Roll

Latest News

The Ryan Report 2/19
The Ryan Report 2/19 - Part 4
The Ryan Report 2/19
The Ryan Report 1/19 - Part 3
The Ryan Report 2/19 - Part 2
The Ryan Report 2/19 - Part 2
The Ryan Report 2/19
The Ryan Report 2/19 - Part One