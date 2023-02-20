No injuries reported in Escanaba Elks Club fire

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Escanaba Public Safety Department, officers responded to a structure fire at the back of the Elks Lodge in Escanaba.

Officers entered the back of the building and found flames and heavy smoke. The fire was extinguished quickly, and the building was ventilated to clear the smoke.

An issue with the ice machine is believed to be the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by the City of Escanaba Electric Department, Rampart, DTE and the Delta County Dispatch Center.

