No injuries reported in Escanaba Elks Club fire

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Escanaba Public Safety Department, officers responded to a structure fire at the back of the Elks Lodge in Escanaba.

Officers entered the back of the building and found flames and heavy smoke. The fire was extinguished quickly, and the building was ventilated to clear the smoke.

An issue with the ice machine is believed to be the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by the City of Escanaba Electric Department, Rampart, DTE and the Delta County Dispatch Center.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth Arrest
40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested
Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Marty Fittante and the 13 people who helped make the Billerud investment possible.
‘Historic’ investment will bring new machinery to Escanaba paper mill
Mugshot of Edward Tallman
Appeal denied for Moran man sentenced to prison for the murder of his neighbor
Conservation officer helps stranded snowmobilers in northern Luce County

Latest News

Pro snowboarder.
The Jibba Jabba snowboarding competition is finally back
While the group would normally be using retro skis, the previous weeks weather conditions made...
Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club uses vintage equipment during Retro Ski Day event
This skier is one of the many amateurs who were inspired from Saturday night's competition to...
Amateur skii, snowboarders take to the track during final day of Jibba Jabba
Donut Connection will only sell their paczki on Fat Tuesday.
Donut Connection prepares for Fat Tuesday