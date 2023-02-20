NMU Choral Ensemble to perform ‘Considering Matthew Shepard’

The choir had one month to prepare for this performance.
By Caden Meines
Published: Feb. 20, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s (NMU’s) Choral Ensemble will perform an emotionally demanding piece on Tuesday. The title of the piece is “Considering Matthew Shepard.”

Choir Director Erin Colwitz said the story behind this piece is emotionally taxing.

“Matthew Shepard was murdered in 1998 for being gay,” Colwitz said. “And because of Matt a lot of hate crime legislation came about so things really changed after his death, but of course we still have a long way to go.”

Colwitz said the students have had to apply themselves to perform this piece.

“They have worked their tails off,” Colwitz said. “We learned it in one month, and I’ve really pushed them hard to learn this music in that amount of time and they’ve really risen to the challenge, I’m very proud of them.”

NMU Student Samantha Elder said many can identify with Matthew Shepard.

“We’ve all been the victims of harassment or bullying or something and it sucks, quite frankly,” Elder said. “And while we may not have lost our lives, because of the progress that has been made since then, it is still scary to be out in the world, especially as a minority.”

Elder added they hope listeners take something home they can apply to their own lives.

“I think there’s one of the songs that says, ‘We are all one,’ we are all one people,” Elder said. “And we need to treat each other with kindness and dignity and respect, because the world is full of so much darkness, we have to be the light.”

The performance will be Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Reynolds Recital Hall.

