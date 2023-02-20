NICE to host Community Marketplace and Prom Dress Resale

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - NICE’s annual prom dress resale is back this year with a twist.

The NICE Child and Community Resource Center is sponsoring a Community Marketplace and Prom Dress Resale at Aspen Ridge Elementary on Saturday. Vendors will sell everything from gently used clothing to toys to baked goods. The prom dress resale will be in the Aspen Ridge Media Center.

The event is a fundraiser for NICE’s baby, playgroup, and library programs. Vendor fees will go to NICE, but vendors will be able to keep the money they make at their tables.

“This is a great event because you’re not only helping support us, you’re helping support community members who buy the tables,” said Donna Ballweber, NICE child and family resource coordinator. “A lot of them are very talented. I have a couple tables that are purchased right now for high school students who are trying to earn money for college.”

The Community Marketplace and Prom Dress Resale will be at Aspen Ridge Elementary on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

