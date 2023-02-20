NICE to host Community Marketplace and Prom Dress Resale

Aspen Ridge School
Aspen Ridge School(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - NICE’s annual prom dress resale is back this year with a twist.

The NICE Child and Community Resource Center is sponsoring a Community Marketplace and Prom Dress Resale at Aspen Ridge Elementary on Saturday. Vendors will sell everything from gently used clothing to toys to baked goods. The prom dress resale will be in the Aspen Ridge Media Center.

The event is a fundraiser for NICE’s baby, playgroup, and library programs. Vendor fees will go to NICE, but vendors will be able to keep the money they make at their tables.

“This is a great event because you’re not only helping support us, you’re helping support community members who buy the tables,” said Donna Ballweber, NICE child and family resource coordinator. “A lot of them are very talented. I have a couple tables that are purchased right now for high school students who are trying to earn money for college.”

The Community Marketplace and Prom Dress Resale will be at Aspen Ridge Elementary on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Meth Arrest
40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested
Fire graphic
No injuries reported in Escanaba Elks Club fire
Marty Fittante and the 13 people who helped make the Billerud investment possible.
‘Historic’ investment will bring new machinery to Escanaba paper mill
Polar Roll finish line
906 Adventure Team hosts Polar Roll

Latest News

2023 CTE Magazine
2023 CTE Magazine now available
MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
Joe Kriegl (center) showcases his students' 3D printing projects
Kingsford teachers learn about cyber security, employee wellness during professional development day
Left to Right: Debbie Carlson, Lara Neves
Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra to perform piece by Marquette composer, feature UP soloists