Multiple winter systems impact Upper Michigan this week

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic and Luce counties until 7 AM Tuesday. Much of the advisory area, including the city of Marquette, can expect 2-4 inches of snow. Expect 3-6 inches for the Copper Country and higher elevations. Localized 5-9 inch amounts are possible toward the Twin Lakes area. The Escanaba area and southern U.P. can expect around an inch. 35 mph wind gusts will lead to reduced visibilities and blowing snow. For Wednesday evening through Thursday evening, another storm will impact Upper Michigan and northern Wisconsin, bringing the likelihood for over 6 inches of snow for much of the area, along with the potential for 45 mph wind gusts and visibilities reduced below a quarter of a mile.

Tonight: Snow showers likely. Windy, with 35 mph gusts possible, creating areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities, especially after midnight

>Lows: 20s central and east. Teens west

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow are possible, especially early. Windy, with gusts to 30 mph.

>Highs: 20s north, low to mid-30s far south.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow. Becoming windy, with 45 mph gusts possible by evening.

>Highs: Teens

Thursday: Heavy snow and blowing snow likely. Windy, with 45 mph gusts possible and visibilities reduced to a quarter of a mile or less.

>Highs: Teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers in the eastern U.P.

>Highs: Around 10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely.

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy, with isolated snow showers. Some rain showers may mix in for the southern U.P.

>Highs: Around 30

