Kiwanis Ski Club announces shuttle availability for Pine Mountain Continental Cup

Kiwanis Ski Club
Kiwanis Ski Club(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A shuttle will be available on Saturday, March 4 from Bay College to the north gate of the ski jump complex for the 2023 Marshfield Clinic Health System Dickinson Pine Mountain Continental Cup,

In an effort to give the spectators a convenient way to get to the event and to take some pressure off the parking lot, the shuttle will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then again from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Shuttles will run approximately every 20 minutes. The cost for the shuttle will be $5.00 per person round trip and you must have an admission button to get on the shuttle. Buttons will be available for purchase at the Bay College shuttle location.

Organizers encourage spectators to carpool and be aware that some of the spots have been paid for and advise those to not park where there is a reserved parking sign or where the sheriff signs say no parking on the east and west borders of the main lot.

The BOSS Snowplow safe rides home are available until 7:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Meth Arrest
40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested
Marty Fittante and the 13 people who helped make the Billerud investment possible.
‘Historic’ investment will bring new machinery to Escanaba paper mill
Fire graphic
No injuries reported in Escanaba Elks Club fire
Polar Roll finish line
906 Adventure Team hosts Polar Roll

Latest News

Mark Totten says he wants to spend the week learning about what issues safety officials would...
US attorney shares focus of new year, spends week meeting with UP law enforcement
Gas pump (FILE)
Gas price averages show minimal decrease
Pro snowboarder.
The Jibba Jabba snowboarding competition is finally back
While the group would normally be using retro skis, the previous weeks weather conditions made...
Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club uses vintage equipment during Retro Ski Day event