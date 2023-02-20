Kiwanis Ski Club announces shuttle availability for Pine Mountain Continental Cup

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A shuttle will be available on Saturday, March 4 from Bay College to the north gate of the ski jump complex for the 2023 Marshfield Clinic Health System Dickinson Pine Mountain Continental Cup,

In an effort to give the spectators a convenient way to get to the event and to take some pressure off the parking lot, the shuttle will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then again from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Shuttles will run approximately every 20 minutes. The cost for the shuttle will be $5.00 per person round trip and you must have an admission button to get on the shuttle. Buttons will be available for purchase at the Bay College shuttle location.

Organizers encourage spectators to carpool and be aware that some of the spots have been paid for and advise those to not park where there is a reserved parking sign or where the sheriff signs say no parking on the east and west borders of the main lot.

The BOSS Snowplow safe rides home are available until 7:00 PM.

