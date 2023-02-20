Kingsford teachers learn about cyber security, employee wellness during professional development day

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A professional development day means no school for students, but on Monday, Kingsford teachers spent their day in breakout sessions. They learned about topics like cyber security and employee wellness.

115 teachers at Breitung Township Schools spent Monday split up between 20 different presentations. This is part of annual professional development training.

“Our purpose today was overall school improvement and employee wellness. We connected our school to community organizations,” said Dave Holmes, Breitung Township Schools superintendent.

One of the community organization presenters was Evan Rice from Guidestar. He specializes in cyber security. The senior vice president presented new opportunities for students.

“We are putting together a certified apprenticeship program where high school kids will have the opportunity to work with us while they are still in school,” Rice said. “They will earn industry certifications, get experience in the cyber security field as an alternative or addition to a traditional college.”

Rice said there is a talent shortage in cyber security, and he hopes teachers can identify students who may be interested. Another part of the training Monday was Kingsford teachers presenting to other staff members about specialized programs.

“Actually, using resident experts, teachers teaching others what they are doing in their classroom,” Holmes said. “This gives staff a better understanding of the skills necessary in the other programs.”

Joe Kriegl is an industrial arts teacher in the high school and middle school. He showcased some of his student’s computer-aided drafting (CAD) and 3D printing projects.

“I come up with projects that I want solutions for in my life and bring it to the kids. So, we had the stools in the classroom that were breaking, and we wanted to 3D print some brackets for it,” Kriegl said.

Superintendent Holmes hopes Monday’s sessions allow staff to see what success other teachers are having, and incorporate it into their classrooms.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.