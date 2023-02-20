Kingsford teachers learn about cyber security, employee wellness during professional development day

Superintendent Dave Holmes hopes Monday’s sessions allow staff to see what success other teachers are having and incorporate it into their classrooms.
Joe Kriegl (center) showcases his students' 3D printing projects
Joe Kriegl (center) showcases his students' 3D printing projects(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A professional development day means no school for students, but on Monday, Kingsford teachers spent their day in breakout sessions. They learned about topics like cyber security and employee wellness.

115 teachers at Breitung Township Schools spent Monday split up between 20 different presentations. This is part of annual professional development training.

“Our purpose today was overall school improvement and employee wellness. We connected our school to community organizations,” said Dave Holmes, Breitung Township Schools superintendent.

One of the community organization presenters was Evan Rice from Guidestar. He specializes in cyber security. The senior vice president presented new opportunities for students.

“We are putting together a certified apprenticeship program where high school kids will have the opportunity to work with us while they are still in school,” Rice said. “They will earn industry certifications, get experience in the cyber security field as an alternative or addition to a traditional college.”

Rice said there is a talent shortage in cyber security, and he hopes teachers can identify students who may be interested. Another part of the training Monday was Kingsford teachers presenting to other staff members about specialized programs.

“Actually, using resident experts, teachers teaching others what they are doing in their classroom,” Holmes said. “This gives staff a better understanding of the skills necessary in the other programs.”

Joe Kriegl is an industrial arts teacher in the high school and middle school. He showcased some of his student’s computer-aided drafting (CAD) and 3D printing projects.

“I come up with projects that I want solutions for in my life and bring it to the kids. So, we had the stools in the classroom that were breaking, and we wanted to 3D print some brackets for it,” Kriegl said.

Superintendent Holmes hopes Monday’s sessions allow staff to see what success other teachers are having, and incorporate it into their classrooms.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Meth Arrest
40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested
Marty Fittante and the 13 people who helped make the Billerud investment possible.
‘Historic’ investment will bring new machinery to Escanaba paper mill
Fire graphic
No injuries reported in Escanaba Elks Club fire
Polar Roll finish line
906 Adventure Team hosts Polar Roll

Latest News

Left to Right: Debbie Carlson, Lara Neves
Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra to perform piece by Marquette composer, feature UP soloists
Kiwanis Ski Club
Kiwanis Ski Club announces shuttle availability for Pine Mountain Continental Cup
Mark Totten says he wants to spend the week learning about what issues safety officials would...
US attorney shares focus of new year, spends week meeting with UP law enforcement
Gas pump (FILE)
Gas price averages show minimal decrease