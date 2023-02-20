Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra to perform piece by Marquette composer, feature UP soloists

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Music will present Beethoven Symphony No. 7, performed by the Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra (KSO) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts on Michigan Tech’s campus.

According to a press release from the KSO, conductor Joel Neves will be joined by soloists Debbie Carlson and Lara Neves, and guest conductor Joseph Stepec will take the podium to conduct the title piece.

The first half of the concert will open with “Polonaise” from Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. Next, the audience will experience the world premiere of “Plein Air,” a viola concerto by Marquette composer Griffin Candey. Candey’s compositions have been praised for their “lyricism and emotional depth.” This marks Candey’s first world premiere with the orchestra.

Debbie Carlson, principal violist in the Marquette Symphony Orchestra, is the featured soloist for this piece. The first half of the concert will conclude as Lara Neves takes the stage as the vocal soloist for Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde by Wagner. Lara is a frequent soloist with the orchestra and has appeared in numerous Pine Mountain Music Festival operas, including their 2018 production of Carmen.

For the second half of the program, guest conductor Joseph Stepec will step up to the podium to conduct the magnificent headlining piece: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A Major. Stepec serves as the Music Director of the University of Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, the director of the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony’s Symphony Program, the Artistic Director of the Pacific Music Institute, and an Associate Professor of Music at the University of Hawaiʻi. As the director of two of the top educational ensembles in Hawaiʻi, he has been featured on numerous broadcasts reaching thousands. This will be Stepec’s first time conducting the Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra.

The Upper Peninsula’s oldest orchestra and one of only five symphony orchestras in the Lake Superior region, Michigan Tech Music’s Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra members include MTU students, faculty and staff, and community musicians. Regularly touring the Midwest, the KSO’s performances include orchestral masterworks, choral-orchestral, music theatre, ballet, opera, and pops.

This world premiere is made possible by the generosity of John and Pauline Kiltunen.

Tickets for the public are available online, by calling 906-487-1906, or the Rozsa Box Office from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or for 1 hour before shows. Tickets are $19 for adults, $5 for youth under 18. Michigan Tech Students can reserve free Experience Tech tickets online, and Student Rush will be available at the door.

For more information, visit mtu.edu/rozsa.

