Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club uses vintage equipment during Retro Ski Day event

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club hit the trail with some wearing vintage snowshoes during its annual Retro Ski Day Sunday afternoon.

While the group would normally be using retro ski equipment, because of the weather they decided to snowshoe instead. Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club Treasurer John Diebel says the event is a perfect way to showcase vintage equipment and have fun on the trail.

“It is a chance to get out old skis, some of us old timers still have wood skis although today the conditions are such, we are going through pretty brushy wildness patch we decided snowshoes would be a better fit,” Diebel said.

The Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club is holding another event March 4 called the Glide and Gorge. To learn more about the event or purchase tickets visit the Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club website.

