The Jibba Jabba snowboarding competition is finally back

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Jibba Jabba snowboarding event returned to downtown Houghton on Huron street.

The Jibba Jabba is a two-day snowboarding competition, Visit Keweenaw’s Events Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold said today’s event is for the professionals only.

“We’ve got 35 riders all signed up there going to be doing freestyling they’re going to do all these tricks and it’s going to be great,” said Wiederold. “They’re all competing and there’s a $1,000 cash prize for top men’s and top women’s overall as well as a $500 best trick prize.”

This event is a collaboration with Rhythm Bike & Board Company, the city of Houghton, Visit Keweenaw, Mont Ripley, Studio 13 Northern Specialty Health, Incredible Bank, Industrial Graphics and Rodeo.

“Jen with Rhythm was instrumental in bringing it back because she’s really involved in the snowboarding scene and she really loves all this winter recreation,” said Wiederhold. “So at rhythm, they decided to team up with the city of Houghton who came to them and asked them If they wanted to do it again so Visit Keweenaw loves to get behind events like that.

Wiederhold also said this event is another way to get the community outside.

“To have an event like this is really taking advantage of the place making it into a destination that people want to come back to. We really want to have this event because hopefully these pro riders today have a great time here,” said Wiederhold. “We want them to come back time and time again we want them to post pictures and share with their friends and see what snowboarding the Keweenaw is all about.”

Event workers said on Sunday the course will be open to the public for people of all levels.

