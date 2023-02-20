The Jibba Jabba snowboarding competition is finally back

Pro snowboarder.
Pro snowboarder.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Jibba Jabba snowboarding event returned to downtown Houghton on Huron street.

The Jibba Jabba is a two-day snowboarding competition, Visit Keweenaw’s Events Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold said today’s event is for the professionals only.

“We’ve got 35 riders all signed up there going to be doing freestyling they’re going to do all these tricks and it’s going to be great,” said Wiederold. “They’re all competing and there’s a $1,000 cash prize for top men’s and top women’s overall as well as a $500 best trick prize.”

This event is a collaboration with Rhythm Bike & Board Company, the city of Houghton, Visit Keweenaw, Mont Ripley, Studio 13 Northern Specialty Health, Incredible Bank, Industrial Graphics and Rodeo.

“Jen with Rhythm was instrumental in bringing it back because she’s really involved in the snowboarding scene and she really loves all this winter recreation,” said Wiederhold. “So at rhythm, they decided to team up with the city of Houghton who came to them and asked them If they wanted to do it again so Visit Keweenaw loves to get behind events like that.

Wiederhold also said this event is another way to get the community outside.

“To have an event like this is really taking advantage of the place making it into a destination that people want to come back to. We really want to have this event because hopefully these pro riders today have a great time here,” said Wiederhold. “We want them to come back time and time again we want them to post pictures and share with their friends and see what snowboarding the Keweenaw is all about.”

Event workers said on Sunday the course will be open to the public for people of all levels.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth Arrest
40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested
Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Marty Fittante and the 13 people who helped make the Billerud investment possible.
‘Historic’ investment will bring new machinery to Escanaba paper mill
Mugshot of Edward Tallman
Appeal denied for Moran man sentenced to prison for the murder of his neighbor
Conservation officer helps stranded snowmobilers in northern Luce County

Latest News

While the group would normally be using retro skis, the previous weeks weather conditions made...
Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club uses vintage equipment during Retro Ski Day event
This skier is one of the many amateurs who were inspired from Saturday night's competition to...
Amateur skii, snowboarders take to the track during final day of Jibba Jabba
Fire graphic
No injuries reported in Escanaba Elks Club fire
Donut Connection will only sell their paczki on Fat Tuesday.
Donut Connection prepares for Fat Tuesday