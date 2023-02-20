Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone man died Saturday after his side by side went through the ice on the Escanaba River between the powerplant and Wells Township.

According to Delta County Sheriff Ed Oswald, around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, two deputies responded to a call about a side by side that had fallen through the ice. The two deputies that responded were a part of the Delta County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.

The driver of the side by side, 65-year-old Joe Demeuse, and a passenger fell through and into the river. Sheriff Ed Oswald said they most likely hit a pressure crack on the ice or encountered open ice that had refroze thin.

Fishermen who were also out on the ice were able to pull the passenger out of the water. Oswald said the passenger was warming up in a shack when deputies arrived.

Sheriff Ed Oswald said the passenger was wearing a floatation suit at the time of the incident. Demeuse was not.

The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team arrived on the scene a short time later and recovered Demeuse’s body.

The passenger was taken to the hospital but no injuries were reported.

Sheriff Oswald said that the same day, there was another call for a snowmobile that went through the ice and a person was pulled out of the water. No further information on that incident was released at this time.

