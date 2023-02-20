Gas price averages show minimal decrease

Gas pump (FILE)
Gas pump (FILE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, gas prices across the state have fallen a total of 4 cents over the past week.

Drivers are now paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, with the state average now at $3.41 per gallon. Meantime the national average currently sits less than that at $3.27 per gallon. AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says, “If demand remains low, alongside increasing gasoline stocks, motorists could see prices continue to decrease through the week.”

This price is 2 cents less than this time last month, and 10 cents less than this time last year.

As far as prices throughout the Upper Peninsula, and surrounding area, Chippewa County has the highest gas price average at $3.59 per gallon. Meantime, Marinette Wisconsin has the lowest gas price average at $3.19 per gallon.

To find the lowest averages near you, click here.

