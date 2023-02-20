Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A child in Kentucky was left with serious injuries after authorities said he was attacked by a group of dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the mauling happened on Saturday at a home in Frankfort.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All four of the dogs are now in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Meth Arrest
40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested
Marty Fittante and the 13 people who helped make the Billerud investment possible.
‘Historic’ investment will bring new machinery to Escanaba paper mill
Fire graphic
No injuries reported in Escanaba Elks Club fire
Polar Roll finish line
906 Adventure Team hosts Polar Roll

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
‘Debt avalanche’ method effective for those with multiple creditors
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
New earthquake causes further devastation in Turkey, Syria
Left to Right: Debbie Carlson, Lara Neves
Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra to perform piece by Marquette composer, feature UP soloists