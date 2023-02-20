Amateur skii, snowboarders take to the track during final day of Jibba Jabba

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Amateur ski and snowboarders had the chance to hit the course at the final day of Jibba Jabba in Houghton Sunday afternoon.

While Saturday night featured expert athletes from the Midwest, on Sunday, anyone who signed up got a chance to give it their best shot.

“A lot of these people going down the hill behind now, they were inspired by what was going on last night and now they get to come ride it,” Event Organizer Jenn Reed said.

This is the first time in over a decade the Jibba Jabba has been held. Reed says she is blown away by the community support for the event.

“For it to come back and it to be this successful was awesome,” Reed said. “We were expecting 500 people, maybe, to see thousands of people here I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Visit Keweenaw Public Relations and Event Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold says opening the track up to the community is a perfect way to conclude Jibba Jabba.

“The really cool part was people got to see it last night, see how the course works, and now they get to do it themselves today,” Wiederhold said. “We just really hope they will do it again that is what this is all about, going on for the rest of the afternoon here.”

Wiederhold says this event is a perfect example on how to make sure an event has something for everyone.

“The resources are here, and this really exemplifies what we can do when we come together as the city,” Wiederhold said. “This was put on by the city, Rhythm Houghton and Visit Keweenaw. We want to make it a great place to draw people into the area with the Midwest snowboarders, but we want to please the community too, so we thought ‘why don’t we do both?’”

Reed says with the success of the event she is open to bringing it back next year.

