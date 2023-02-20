ACTIVE WEEK: Widespread snow returns this afternoon

A clipper system will bring snow to the area by the mid-afternoon. It’ll become widespread by the evening. Snow will be light to moderate causing slippery roads. Tonight winds increase with gusts around 35mph, which lead to blowing snow and causing reduced visibilities at times. Take caution through tomorrow as lake-effect snow will continue across the north. Snow amounts will range from 4-6″ west & east, 1-3″ south, and 7-9″ in the higher elevations. Then, the pattern remains active as our next winter storm brings widespread moderate to heavy snow Thursday into Friday. This will cause more driving hazards to watch out for. A storm system will lift from the Central Plains and move across the southern Lower Peninsula. The U.P. will be on the northern and colder side of the system, which will result in fluffy high accumulating snow through Friday. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Light to moderate snow this afternoon through tonight

>Highs: Mid 20s north, upper 20s-low 30s south

Tuesday: Lake effect snow across the north and colder

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Thursday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and blustery

>Highs: Low teens

Friday: Lake effect snow during the morning across the north

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Light snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Light lake effect snow across the north in the morning

>Highs: Low teens

