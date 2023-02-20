2023 CTE Magazine now available

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2023 edition of the annual Career Technological Education (CTE) magazine is available now.

The magazine provides statistics and other information on skilled trades including a look at job forecasts for each field. It also includes information on programs offered at high schools and colleges to get students on a path to a high-paying job.

Marquette-Alger RESA says CTE is a hands-on way for students to invest in their futures.

“A lot of people say they learn by hands-on learning,” said Erich Ziegler, MARESA CTE director. “Career and tech ed is a perfect opportunity for hands-on learning for students to learn relevant and rigorous information that can help them directly in their future.”

Distribution of the magazine is already underway. A digital version is available here.

