UP 200 kicks off Winterfest on Saturday

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. 200 may have been canceled but the fun continued in Grand Marais.

Sled dogs from Juckette Racing participated in a meet and greet for Grand Marais’ Winterfest.

The U.P. 200 Grand Marais Checkpoint Coordinator Cathy Egerer said the meet and greet features a young sled dog competitor.

“We all know Aubrey, we’ve been following her career, and she was supposed to run the Jack Pine 30 for the first time, of course that was canceled, so she was already here with her dogs, she came over and we did a meet and greet, got to meet her and meet her team, and ask questions about racing.”

Egerer said this was not the only event Saturday.

“We’ve got the ice arena open for open skating, we’ve got food, merchandise, raffles, silent auction, cardboard sled races for the kids, live music,” Egerer said. “They’re doing musher bingo tonight, crafts downtown, snow painting for the kids, so lots of things going on that we were able to put together at the last minute.”

Grand Marais Outfitters was the business responsible for the snow painting event.

Owner of Grand Marais Outfitters Jeannie Kain said this was a simple way to brighten up the area.

“This is a fun activity for the kids, it’s just food coloring in water and spray bottles, and it’s a chance to liven up some of the winter snow,” Kain said.

Kain said she is proud of the community for pitching in for this event.

“I’m really proud to be a part of such a great community in Grand Marais,” Kain said. “That everyone pulled together and pivoted and decided to have great events.”

But there was even more fun to be had at Winterfest.

Kids 17 and under showed up with decorated cardboard sleds to race them. There were two divisions: one for modified cardboard sleds and another for unmodified sleds. Volunteer Mark Steinke said this event was a good opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

“I live up here full time and I know winters are long,” Steinke said. “But this is an activity and it’s a function and it’s fun to get outside and do something, I embrace all winter sports, get out and do something.”

Egerer also said she hopes to bring events like these back alongside the race next year.

