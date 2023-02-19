Sporadic snow chances throughout this week

The week ahead will mostly feature a return to winter like conditions with rounds of snow and temperatures in the teens by the end of the week. First rounds of snow start Sunday evening near Lake Superior with a moderate system on Monday. Snow on Monday will start in the evening in the west and move into the central and eastern counties later in the night. The next chances for snow are slated for Thursday that starts in the south and moves north throughout the day that tapers off by Friday.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; moderate snow showers throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; on and off snow showers in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; cooling air throughout the day with snow in the overnight

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Thursday: Moderate to heavy snow showers; moderate winds at 25-30 mph could create blowing snow

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; diminishing snow showers with light lake effect along N and NE wind belts

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered snow showers

>Highs: 10s

