Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the five students in the hospital after Monday’s mass shooting was out of critical care.

Michigan State University announced on Twitter that Sparrow Health updated the conditions of the five victims involved in the on-campus shooting Monday night. One student is okay and in fair condition, meanwhile, another was moved from critical to serious condition but is okay.

The other three still remain in critical condition.

