Island Resort and Casino hosts It’s Your Day Bridal Expo

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - A bridal expo returned to Harris on Sunday.

The Island Resort and Casino hosted its 6th It’s Your Day Bridal Expo. The organization opened to DJs, photobooths, photographers, videographers, florists, seamstresses and many more vendors.

Island Resort and Casino’s Entertainment Manager Vicki Griggs said the event is about providing options for brides and grooms.

“We do have options all around this area, you don’t have to stay in one area, you can move, you can go and shop,” Griggs said. “You can get your photographer from Green Bay, your florist from Escanaba, and your dress from Marquette, you don’t have to stay, but we also have a lot of local options.”

Attendees also were able to participate in a raffle, the proceeds from that raffle went towards Canines 4 Comfort.

If vendors are interested in being a part of the It’s Your Day Bridal Expo, email Vicki Griggs at vgriggs@islandresortandcasino.com.

