Island Resort and Casino hosts It’s Your Day Bridal Expo

One of the vendors offered a variety of dresses for brides.
One of the vendors offered a variety of dresses for brides.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - A bridal expo returned to Harris on Sunday.

The Island Resort and Casino hosted its 6th It’s Your Day Bridal Expo. The organization opened to DJs, photobooths, photographers, videographers, florists, seamstresses and many more vendors.

Island Resort and Casino’s Entertainment Manager Vicki Griggs said the event is about providing options for brides and grooms.

“We do have options all around this area, you don’t have to stay in one area, you can move, you can go and shop,” Griggs said. “You can get your photographer from Green Bay, your florist from Escanaba, and your dress from Marquette, you don’t have to stay, but we also have a lot of local options.”

Attendees also were able to participate in a raffle, the proceeds from that raffle went towards Canines 4 Comfort.

If vendors are interested in being a part of the It’s Your Day Bridal Expo, email Vicki Griggs at vgriggs@islandresortandcasino.com.

Click here to learn more about what’s happening at the Island Resort and Casino.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth Arrest
40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested
Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Marty Fittante and the 13 people who helped make the Billerud investment possible.
‘Historic’ investment will bring new machinery to Escanaba paper mill
Mugshot of Edward Tallman
Appeal denied for Moran man sentenced to prison for the murder of his neighbor
Conservation officer helps stranded snowmobilers in northern Luce County

Latest News

Donut Connection will only sell their paczki on Fat Tuesday.
Donut Connection prepares for Fat Tuesday
Attendees could meet with sled dogs from Juckette Racing.
UP200 cancellation doesn’t stop Grand Marais’ Winterfest
Snowmobilers
Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club hosts Poker Run
Participants were read a book about bears before making their own bears out of paper plates.
Moosewood Nature Center hosts story time and craft hour