Donut Connection prepares for Fat Tuesday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Donut Connection is preparing to make batches of paczki for Fat Tuesday. Paczki will be sold only on Fat Tuesday but can be ordered ahead of time.

Owner of Donut Connection Terri Skradski said Fat Tuesday means a lot to her customers.

“I think it’s more important for the customers,” Skradski said. “It takes a lot of prep on our part, but we do it because our customers enjoy it so much, they look forward to it because we only do it once a year, only on Fat Tuesday.”

Skradski said supplies have been difficult to secure this year.

“It’s been a lot harder this year because we’re having a shortage on eggs and on corn starch for our fillings, our fillings have been extremely tough to get,” Skradski said. “Eggs have gotten so expensive, a bucket of eggs, in the past, was $40 and it’s now up to $120 for a bucket and we put eggs in our paczki so it really adds up quick.”

Despite this, Skradski said there are a variety of paczki flavors.

“We have 8 different flavors this year,” Skradski said. “We have apple raspberry, black raspberry, strawberry, lemon, Bavarian, Boston cream and vanilla and chocolate angels.”

Skradski said she appreciates the help she receives for the Fat Tuesday rush.

“I have to bring in extra help from years ago, employees that actually worked here 20 years ago come in and help out,” Skradski said. “My manager and my employees that are here are awesome there’s no way I could do it without them, they’re just the best.”

Skradski also said if she had to recommend a paczki flavor, the apple raspberry is a very popular choice.

To order paczki from Donut Connection before Fat Tuesday, call Donut Connection at 906-786-1050 or order in person at 2315 1st Ave N, Escanaba.

