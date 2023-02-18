Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled due to possibly containing glass

More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.
More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Distributor PepsiCo is recalling one of its products.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled nationwide.

Officials said the recall is due to the drinks possibly continuing glass.

The drinks included in the recall are select 13.7-ounce Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks with expiration dates of March 8, May 29, June 4 and June 10, 2023.

According to the FDA, the recall started on Jan. 28 and is currently ongoing.

Consumers who have questions or concerns have been advised to contact consumer relations at 1-800-211-8307.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Meth Arrest
40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
Mugshot of Edward Tallman
Appeal denied for Moran man sentenced to prison for the murder of his neighbor
Marty Fittante and the 13 people who helped make the Billerud investment possible.
‘Historic’ investment will bring new machinery to Escanaba paper mill

Latest News

Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the...
Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine, Ohio, after derailment
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Azerbaijani...
Blinken: China’s balloon incursion ‘must never happen again’
FILE - A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6,...
Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC