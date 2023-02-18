Stakeholders educate policymakers at Outdoor Recreation Roundtable

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks had a chance to educate policymakers on the outdoor recreation economy in Michigan on Friday.

A panel of stakeholders from around the State of Michigan discussed the opportunities the outdoor recreation industry presents and how the growing industry can offer economic growth in Michigan. In attendance on Friday were 109th State House District Rep. Jenn Hill, Michigan Sen. John Damoose, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and others.

Organizers said the outdoor recreation economy is an opportunity lawmakers should not pass on.

“We believe that we’ve got such a strategic asset with regard to what makes the Upper Peninsula truly someplace special, with all those natural resources, that the outdoor recreation economy is an opportunity for us,” said Marty Fittante, InvestUP CEO.

The event was held at NMU in Reynolds Recital Hall.

