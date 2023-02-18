MSU professor opens up about campus shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An MSU professor opened up about the tragedy that occurred on his campus Monday.

Marco Diaz-Munoz is an assistant professor at MSU. He was teaching a class in Berkey Hall Monday night when his class was interrupted by an active shooter.

Diaz-Munoz shares the story of how students acted when they realized their class was under attack.

“All of a sudden, we heard these explosions outside. [...] My student said, ‘a shooter,’ so everybody was already in panic. Some had stood up and frozen,” said Diaz-Munoz. “Some of them threw themselves on the floor under the seats. Some of them were kind of running towards the front where I was standing. This guy kept on shooting and shooting. I don’t know [for how long]. It seemed like an eternity because at that moment you don’t know what time is.”

After the shooter left the room, Diaz-Munoz held the other classroom’s door closed because the door did not easily lock from the inside. He told students to escape through the windows, but not all of them could get out.

“There were other students that were obviously wounded on the floor. There were some heroic kids in my classroom that were helping those that were wounded, trying to put pressure on the wounds. [...] There was one kid in front by my podium saying ‘help, it hurts.’”

Diaz-Munoz was unable to fully comprehend what was happening in the moment.

“All this time this is happening, the only thing that [ran through] my mind was ‘this is not happening.’ There’s this minute or 30 seconds of disbelief even while you’re hearing the shots.”

Diaz-Munoz was able to find a silver lining in the face of this tragedy.

“Those 12 minutes of horror brought us together as a community. Those kids now feel to me like my family.”

Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner lost their lives in that classroom. Brian Fraser also died in the school shooting and five other students were injured.

