Moosewood Nature Center hosts story time and craft hour

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids in Marquette were invited to a bear-y special event this weekend.

Saturday, the Moosewood Nature Center hosted a bear-themed story time and craft hour. Participants listened to a book about bears before making their own bears out of paper plates. There was even an expert on bears in attendance to answer any bear-related questions.

Organizers say the event is an attempt to bring the community back to the Moosewood Nature Center after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re trying to bring the center back to life with programs,” said Hannah Hazewinkel, Moosewood Nature Center board member. “Because of COVID, we had shut down a lot of the programming and the community interaction that we had been doing. We’re trying to get the community back into the center and bring it back to life.”

There are two story time and craft hours coming to the Moosewood Nature Center in March. One will be at 11 a.m. on March 11 and the other will be at 3 p.m. on March 19.

