Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club hosts Poker Run

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club hosted its annual Poker Run Saturday.

Nearly 50 participants hit the trail in either a snowmobile or a car. Participants collected a playing card from each stop along the route. They then used their five best cards to create a poker hand. The top three poker hands each won cash prizes.

Following the ride, participants were treated to hot dogs and brats at the clubhouse. There were also raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

The Poker Run was a fundraiser for Marquette-Alger RESA. Organizers say that’s what the event is all about.

“We just love to do it,” said Don Britton, Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club member. “It’s for the kids. We just have fun doing it. We want to do this every year.”

The Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club hopes to raise at least $4,000 for MARESA from the event.

