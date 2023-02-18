Copper Country Pigs-n-Heat Benefit Hockey Game returns after three-year hiatus

The Pigs-n-Heat benefit hockey game returned on Friday after three-year hiatus due the...
The Pigs-n-Heat benefit hockey game returned on Friday after three-year hiatus due the pandemic, featuring Copper Country firefighters and law enforcement playing across three periods to raise money for wronged community members.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Police and Fire Relief Fund’s Pigs-n-Heat Hockey Game Fundraiser returned after a three-year hiatus Friday evening.

The event was delayed due to the arrival of the pandemic.

“We were planning on having the game in 2020, and then COVID hit,” said Copper Country Police and Fire Relief Fund Secretary Christina Verran. “And the restrictions were in place where they weren’t able to have people in attendance for some of the hockey games, so it just wasn’t feasible to be able to have the game to raise enough funds.”

The game pits police officers, pigs, against firefighters, heat, from all over the Copper Country in a hockey game at Michigan Tech University’s (MTU) MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

“We also have DNR officers that play as well sometimes,” continued Verran. “In the past, we’ve also had prison guards play on the teams as well, so it’s a wide range of people from all departments that play.”

The first period was played by B-team, who are less experienced hockey players, with the remaining two periods being played by A-team, who were more experienced.

Proceeds from the game are used by the organization to help those in need.

“This is our annual fundraiser that brings in a lot of money that goes back out into the community,” added Verran. “Any people in the community that have a fire or are victims of crime, we have specific payouts that we pay out to people and give them some assistance.”

The game also featured a number of contests including a 50/50 raffle, a gun raffle and an entry raffle for nearly 80 prizes. There was also a silent auction for a U.P.Wards Orthodontics certificate worth nearly $7,000.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Diocese: Escanaba teacher fired due to ‘boundary violations’ with student
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Rep. Markkanen urges DNR to use UP wolves to re-establish population in the Lower Peninsula

Latest News

TV6's Houghton-Hancock Bureau Reporter Colin Jackson shows us the KFRC's 'Cabin Fever Reliever'...
Keweenaw Family Resource Center holds 'Cabin Fever Reliever' family event
TV6's Escanaba Bureau Reporter Grace Blair shows us how community leaders are celebrating the...
Honoring the Billerud Paper Mill investment, the largest investment in the UP
Sunny breaks, above seasonal daytime temps and few light snow episodes to shower the U.P. this...
Mostly mild weekend with few brushes of snow
TV6 Forecast 02.17.23
Mostly mild weekend with few brushes of snow