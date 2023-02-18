Copper Country Pigs-n-Heat Benefit Hockey Game returns after three-year hiatus

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Police and Fire Relief Fund’s Pigs-n-Heat Hockey Game Fundraiser returned after a three-year hiatus Friday evening.

The event was delayed due to the arrival of the pandemic.

“We were planning on having the game in 2020, and then COVID hit,” said Copper Country Police and Fire Relief Fund Secretary Christina Verran. “And the restrictions were in place where they weren’t able to have people in attendance for some of the hockey games, so it just wasn’t feasible to be able to have the game to raise enough funds.”

The game pits police officers, pigs, against firefighters, heat, from all over the Copper Country in a hockey game at Michigan Tech University’s (MTU) MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

“We also have DNR officers that play as well sometimes,” continued Verran. “In the past, we’ve also had prison guards play on the teams as well, so it’s a wide range of people from all departments that play.”

The first period was played by B-team, who are less experienced hockey players, with the remaining two periods being played by A-team, who were more experienced.

Proceeds from the game are used by the organization to help those in need.

“This is our annual fundraiser that brings in a lot of money that goes back out into the community,” added Verran. “Any people in the community that have a fire or are victims of crime, we have specific payouts that we pay out to people and give them some assistance.”

The game also featured a number of contests including a 50/50 raffle, a gun raffle and an entry raffle for nearly 80 prizes. There was also a silent auction for a U.P.Wards Orthodontics certificate worth nearly $7,000.

