Beautiful start to the weekend with a wintry end

Hazards for the system late next week
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Conditions for today have been ideal with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Though we are expecting chances of snow for tomorrow in the afternoon. Currently it is shaping up to be mostly mild lake effect snow in the central and western counties and more snow is planned for Monday evening. That system is planning to bring at least bring a few inches of snow in some areas. Our next chances for snow are in the forecast for late this upcoming week on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with chances of scattered lake effect snow in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light to moderate snow showers coming from the west

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; cold air settles in with snow showers in the evening

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Thursday: Moderate to heavy snow throughout the day; windy conditions could make for blowing snow

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow along N and NE wind belts

>Highs: 10s

