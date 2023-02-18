906 Adventure Team hosts Polar Roll

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A winter bicycle race took over Marquette County this weekend.

The Polar Roll kicked off in Ishpeming on Saturday. More than 450 racers participated in the mass start. There was both a 15-mile and a 30-mile course. Participants could bike or snowshoe either trail.

Organizers say the challenge keeps people active and happy.

“How else are you going to celebrate winter in the U.P. aside from taking advantage of it, right?” said Todd Poquette, 906 Adventure Team director. “It’s a great winter challenge for people. It gives people something to look forward to. It keeps them active and if you look around the finish line, there’s a lot of smiles.”

Organizers spent hundreds of hours grooming the trails to ensure they were ready for bikers and snowshoers.

