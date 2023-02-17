Winterfest events replace this year’s UP200 in Grand Marais

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200 race may be canceled, but the fun will go on.

Winterfest will be hitting the streets of downtown Grand Marais Saturday. Checkpoint Coordinator Cathy Egerer said her team came up with a new plan quickly.

“After the initial disappointment, it quickly turned into well what can we do here? We still have lots of things we could offer for people on a Saturday, and we were supposed to get colder weather and a bit of more snow, which we get end up getting,” Egerer said. “So, this will bring people in and have a good time.”

Egerer adds that the all-day event has a family-friendly theme.

“We’ve got mushers into town; we’ve got a young musher who is bringing her dog in for a meet and greet. She’s going to do a sled dog demonstration. We also have a wandering musher going around town, people can stop and learn about mushing,” Egerer said.

Toni Whaley is a community spokesperson in Grand Marais. She said the day will start with a kid’s craft and coloring contest at the superior hardware store.

“Our high school upperclassmen are also selling popcorn and doing a smore’s sale. There will be bonfires all around town that you can take your smore’s kits to,” Whaley said.

Additionally, Whaley said there will be UP200 merchandise for sale, a raffle and a silent auction at the community center.

“There will also be snow painting at the Grand Marais Outfitters store and the chili and jumbo hot dog luncheon and pie by the slice at the Methodist Church, which I can tell you those ladies make the best pies,” Whaley said.

