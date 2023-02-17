Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergen

The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with...
The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts which isn't noted on its packaging.(fda.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Packs of chocolates sold at Target for Valentine’s Day are being recalled due to a possible allergy risk.

The FDA reported the eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts that aren’t noted on its packaging.

People who have allergies to tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Tree nuts include chestnuts, Brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews.

The products are packed in stand-up pouch bags with the lot number 33822 and best by date of Dec 7, 2023. Both of which are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.

Consumers can call Target guest relations for a refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Diocese: Escanaba teacher fired due to ‘boundary violations’ with student
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Rep. Markkanen urges DNR to use UP wolves to re-establish population in the Lower Peninsula

Latest News

Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Dog owner charged with animal cruelty after his dogs found shot to death
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Zelenskyy pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
Poetry without Borders is an opportunity for people to read poems in a language other than...
Poetry without Borders returns after 3 year break
The Seneca Park Zoo said a 6-year-old male Masai giraffe named Parker was found unresponsive...
Freak accident: 6-year-old giraffe dies after getting caught in support structure, zoo says