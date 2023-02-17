Travel plans up in the air? You might be grounded this spring break

Travel Agent Laura Chapman explains why traveling is a nightmare right now and just how few spring break vacation options are left
Are your travel plans up in the air? Secure your plans now - Upper Michigan Today episode 229...
Are your travel plans up in the air? Secure your plans now - Upper Michigan Today episode 229 part 2
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you don’t have your spring break vacation booked yet... well, good luck finding an affordable flight or place to stay.

Holiday Travel Vacations owner Laura Chapman joins Tia Trudgeon and Don Ryan to talk about the nightmare that is air travel right now.

But first, stories of the day.

The Upper Michigan Today hosts share weekend events you can attend... think about it like a staycation if you can’t score a good flight deal.

A rundown of some weekend events around the U.P.

Now, back to spring break travel.

It’s no secret that airlines are struggling right now. It’s due in part to a shortage of pilots plus an influx of eager travelers.

To secure your spot on a plane and to score lodging at an affordable price, you should begin the booking process 11 months in advance.

Laura Chapman of Holiday Travel Vacations talks about the current state of air travel and why it's been a nightmare for some.

Chapman adds that most hotels and flights to Florida are already booked up. Wherever the destination, she also recommends looking for a flight out of Green Bay or Milwaukee.

Laura Chapman of Holiday Travel Vacations talks about flights and lodging still available in popular spring break destinations.

If you’d like assistance booking a vacation, you can contact Chapman at Holiday Travel Vacations at (906) 228-6355 or visit holidaytravelvacations.com.

Travel Agent Laura Chapman shares travel tips for those going on spring break vacation this year.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Holiday Travel Vacations contact information.
Travel tips from a travel agent