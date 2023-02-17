Relief coming for Michigan nonprofits impacted by Covid-19

MNA
MNA(WLUC)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Nonprofit Association (MNA) is teaming up with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to provide relief to nonprofits struggling due to Covid-19.

According to Michigan Nonprofit Association representatives, nonprofits provide 1 out of 10 jobs in the state of Michigan. The goal for the program is to provide relief for the nonprofit organizations that were vital to their communities during the Covid-19 outbreak but can no longer support themselves financially, and in turn provide jobs for those that need it.

MNA officials state that the intent to apply is just as crucial to the application process.

“The intent to apply is an opportunity for us to gauge interest, and to ensure that we are in communities all over Michigan making a difference,” said Kelley Kuhn, Michigan Nonprofit Association president and CEO. “That is why the intent to apply is launching today to really gauge that interest and better understand the need.”

State officials say that only nonprofits that have a budget of $1 million or less are eligible to apply. To view the guidelines and fill out the intent to apply, go to the MNA website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Diocese: Escanaba teacher fired due to ‘boundary violations’ with student
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Rep. Markkanen urges DNR to use UP wolves to re-establish population in the Lower Peninsula

Latest News

Winterfest
Winterfest events replace this year’s UP200 in Grand Marais
Sunny breaks, above seasonal daytime temps and few light snow episodes to shower the U.P. this...
Mostly mild weekend with few brushes of snow
Mugshot of Edward Tallman
Appeal denied for Moran man sentenced to prison for the murder of his neighbor
Skier
Marquette Mountain to host adaptive ski and snowboard camp