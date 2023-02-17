Relief coming for Michigan nonprofits impacted by Covid-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Nonprofit Association (MNA) is teaming up with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to provide relief to nonprofits struggling due to Covid-19.

According to Michigan Nonprofit Association representatives, nonprofits provide 1 out of 10 jobs in the state of Michigan. The goal for the program is to provide relief for the nonprofit organizations that were vital to their communities during the Covid-19 outbreak but can no longer support themselves financially, and in turn provide jobs for those that need it.

MNA officials state that the intent to apply is just as crucial to the application process.

“The intent to apply is an opportunity for us to gauge interest, and to ensure that we are in communities all over Michigan making a difference,” said Kelley Kuhn, Michigan Nonprofit Association president and CEO. “That is why the intent to apply is launching today to really gauge that interest and better understand the need.”

State officials say that only nonprofits that have a budget of $1 million or less are eligible to apply. To view the guidelines and fill out the intent to apply, go to the MNA website.

