Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Diocese: Escanaba teacher fired due to ‘boundary violations’ with student
UP200 Logo
UP200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 canceled due to weather
In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
UPDATE: Mission Point in Ishpeming responds to ‘deficient’ practices cited in state report that created likelihood for patient’s death
Rep. Markkanen urges DNR to use UP wolves to re-establish population in the Lower Peninsula

Latest News

FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression
Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by...
Kari Lake loses appeal in Arizona governor’s race challenge
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC: Officer arrested in fatal shooting at Louisiana apartment complex; bodycam released
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects