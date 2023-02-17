Poetry without Borders returns after 3 year break

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Poetry without Borders is an opportunity for people to read poems in a language other than English.

It originated in fall of 2017 but took a break due to Covid.

Organizers say it’s a good opportunity to bring the community together.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring people together who have some international experiences or want to learn more about possible international experiences,” said Anna Zimmer, NMU head of German department. “it’s just a great way to create community.”

Poetry without Borders will be at 5:30 p.m. February 23rd in the Northern Center. Those viewing rather than participating in the event will be provided with an English translation so they can follow along.

