NMU hosts sled dog teams for demonstration in lieu of races

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Although the sled dog races in Marquette were cancelled this year many of the dogs are still making an appearance.

On Friday some of the mushers brought their teams to NMU for demonstration. The exposition also allowed people to meet and take pictures with the dogs.

One of the mushers, Laura Neese, said the dogs love doing what they do.

“I love working with dogs. Especially dogs that are this passionate,” said Neese. “They live to run, and they’re very outspoken about their desire to run.”

Neese said she plans to race in the CopperDog150 race in the Keweenaw later this year.

