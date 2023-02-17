Mostly mild weekend with snow chances Sunday

Mild lake effect snow chances kick off your Friday but will taper off by the afternoon. After that expect mild conditions for the rest of the day with warmer temperatures in the 30s for Saturday. Snow chances will be on the rise for Sunday evening that is looking to be mostly mild but could ramp up in some areas in the overnight. Next chances for widespread snow is projected for Wednesday and Thursday but models aren’t aligning with one another so we could see changes to this system as we get closer to next week.

Friday: Mild lake effect snow in the morning; partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of the day; isolated snow chances in the north

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; snow chances coming from the northwest in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow along the NW wind belts

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated snow chances in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; rising chances of snow coming from the south

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of snow

>Highs: 10s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.