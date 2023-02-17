Mostly mild weekend with few brushes of snow

Sunny breaks, above seasonal daytime temps and few light snow episodes to shower the U.P. this weekend.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Building high pressure in Upper Michigan keeps passing Canadian Prairies systems mainly north of the region, resulting in light brushes of snow yet sunny breaks and above seasonal daytime temps this weekend.

A dip in the jet stream brings frigid air to the U.P., even potentially heavy snow-producing systems towards the region next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with flurries/light snow showers overnight; blustery with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder inland)

Saturday: Scattered clouds with a chance of flurries/light snow early; westerly winds 10 to 20 mph; mild

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow showers moving in towards evening; windy

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow north then gradual clearing in the afternoon; cold

>Highs: 10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow; blowing and drifting snow; cold and windy

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northeast wind belts, diminishing late; blustery

>Highs: 10s

