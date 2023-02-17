Marquette Mountain to host adaptive ski and snowboard camp

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain Resort is hosting an Adaptive Adventures skiing and snowboarding camp.

Adaptive Adventures is a program that helps veterans and people with disabilities get out and do things they wouldn’t typically be able to do, and Marquette Mountain Resort is hosting the event this time around. Adaptive Adventures provides all the equipment for participants.

Marquette Mountain general manager Kaet Johnson said it is a great opportunity for everyone involved.

“I love to ski. I love the freedom that skiing provides, and to be able to let other people experience that, maybe they used to ski and can’t anymore or would love to try it,” said Johnson. “It’s a fabulous program, skiing and snowboarding.”

If you or a loved one would like to participate, click here to register.

