Marquette behavioral clinic holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new building

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- Functional Behavior Services (FBS) held the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new building in Marquette on Friday.

The building provides facilities for therapy and functional skills training for individuals with disabilities.

FBS see patients with stress or trauma related disorders as well as those with autism.

The company founder and CEO, Carissa Rondeau, said their services impact more than just their patients.

“It also helps improve the quality of life for their family, the peers at school, those individuals that are joining sports teams or extracurriculars,” said Rondeau. “Really it doesn’t just happen with the client that we’re seeing here at the office, it generalizes to individuals that touch their life in other ways as well.”

FBS say they plan to expand what they offer to the UP over the next few years.

