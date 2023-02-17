Marquette behavioral clinic holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new building

FBS employees and supporters gather round to cut the ribbon on a new building.
FBS employees and supporters gather round to cut the ribbon on a new building.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- Functional Behavior Services (FBS) held the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new building in Marquette on Friday.

The building provides facilities for therapy and functional skills training for individuals with disabilities.

FBS see patients with stress or trauma related disorders as well as those with autism.

The company founder and CEO, Carissa Rondeau, said their services impact more than just their patients.

“It also helps improve the quality of life for their family, the peers at school, those individuals that are joining sports teams or extracurriculars,” said Rondeau. “Really it doesn’t just happen with the client that we’re seeing here at the office, it generalizes to individuals that touch their life in other ways as well.”

FBS say they plan to expand what they offer to the UP over the next few years.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Diocese: Escanaba teacher fired due to ‘boundary violations’ with student
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Rep. Markkanen urges DNR to use UP wolves to re-establish population in the Lower Peninsula

Latest News

Sunny breaks, above seasonal daytime temps and few light snow episodes to shower the U.P. this...
Mostly mild weekend with few brushes of snow
TV6 Forecast 02.17.23
Mostly mild weekend with few brushes of snow
Sled dogs socializing at NMU
NMU hosts sled dog teams for demonstration in lieu of races
The Keweenaw Family Resource Center held its first annual Cabin Fever Reliever community event...
Keweenaw Family Resource Center holds first annual Cabin Fever Reliever event