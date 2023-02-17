Man killed while trying to clear downed tree from road in W.V., sheriff says

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST
GRAFTON, W. Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A man was killed while attempting to move a downed tree from a West Virginia roadway, authorities said.

The man was driving a truck around 6:50 a.m. Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, who has not been identified other than being from Pennsylvania, put straps on the tree to attempt to pull it out of the road.

As he was working to remove the tree, another driver came from the opposite direction and hit the tree, which then hit the victim and pinned him against his truck, authorities said.

The man died on the scene.

Authorities said an investigation is underway to determine whether charges may be filed against the other driver.

