Longtime North Dickinson staff member honored for 22 years of service

FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) - A long-time North Dickinson County School staff member was honored Thursday night. Mike Roell has served several roles for North Dickinson County School for the last 22 years.

His current position includes athletic director and track coach. At halftime of Thursday night’s girls basketball game, the district honored his service.

Roell will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. He received a service award from the district and a surprise visit from former players.

“What really meant the most to me is the number of my players that came here tonight,” Roell said. “It was a great turnout. They really came out. I didn’t know anything beforehand.

A graduate of North Dickinson, Roell said he appreciates the support the community showed him on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.