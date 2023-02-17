Longtime North Dickinson staff member honored for 22 years of service

Roell will retire at the end of this school year; he received a service award from the district and a surprise visit from former players.
Mike Roell (Center) stands with his former athletes after his award ceremony
Mike Roell (Center) stands with his former athletes after his award ceremony(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) - A long-time North Dickinson County School staff member was honored Thursday night. Mike Roell has served several roles for North Dickinson County School for the last 22 years.

His current position includes athletic director and track coach. At halftime of Thursday night’s girls basketball game, the district honored his service.

Roell will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. He received a service award from the district and a surprise visit from former players.

“What really meant the most to me is the number of my players that came here tonight,” Roell said. “It was a great turnout. They really came out. I didn’t know anything beforehand.

A graduate of North Dickinson, Roell said he appreciates the support the community showed him on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba, MI.
Diocese: Escanaba teacher fired due to ‘boundary violations’ with student
UP200 Logo
UP200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 canceled due to weather
In part one of this two-part series, TV6's Ben Kouchnerkavich breaks down a report from the...
UPDATE: Mission Point in Ishpeming responds to ‘deficient’ practices cited in state report that created likelihood for patient’s death
Rep. Markkanen urges DNR to use UP wolves to re-establish population in the Lower Peninsula

Latest News

After a decade. the Jibba Jabba snowboarding event is returning this weekend to downtown...
Jibba Jabba snowboarding event returns this weekend to downtown Houghton
TV6's Houghton-Hancock Bureau Reporter Colin Jackson speaks with organizers of the Jibba Jabba...
Preparations underway for Houghton's Jibba Jabba Pro-Am snowboarding event
TV6's Justin van't Hof speaks with organizers of the UP200 to discuss the 'Festival of the Sled...
UP200 organizers pivot to 'Festival of the Sled Dog'
TV6's Tristen Kendrick breaks down the MSU Police's newest information on the campus shooter,...
MSU Police share potential motive, other details about campus shooter