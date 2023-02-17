Learn how to become an outdoors woman

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A weekend full of comradery and empowerment meant to teach women how to hunt, fish, backpack, shoot and more. This program equips women with all the skills they need to enjoy outdoor activities on their own.

Michelle Douglas, the Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program Coordinator, joins Pavlina in the studio for a preview of the event.

Beginners are their specialty; these programs offer a mix of outdoor skills over a three-day period and all the equipment is provided for you.

All classes are taught in a very “hands-on” way.

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Click here to see future BOW events and to learn more about signing up!

To fill out a scholarship application click here.

