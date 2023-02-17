Keweenaw Family Resource Center holds first annual Cabin Fever Reliever event

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With some students having school off on Friday for mid-winter break, the Keweenaw Family Resource Center (KFRC) hosted its first annual Cabin Fever Reliever event.

Partnered with BHK Child Development, the event allowed community members to come and enjoy games and activities on the trails of the Nara Nature Park. This also included indoor activities in the park’s chalet.

“They can do whatever activity that they would want to do first,” said KFRC Home Visitor Anne Kotula. “We suggest them doing the outside ones first because usually they’re already coming bundled up. And then we can have them, and then we have the art and crafts, and they can pick out a book or a toy, and then we also have snacks.”

Outdoor activities included snowshoeing using snowshoes provided by BHK, and a story walk, where participants could read a snowman story as they walk. A sled hill at the park was also available.

The KFRC previously held community events like this in the past, but the pandemic forced a standstill.

“This is one we did every year, a winter activity, and we had huge participation for it,” said KFRC Hospital/Play Group Coordinator Kathy Williams. “And now it’s coming back. Everyone is out today, and it’s been great.”

The KFRC aims to make a full return to hosting these events and hopes to use them as a platform to inform and remind parents of their services.

They already have upcoming seasonal events in the works.

“They’re going to do a Spring Fling,” said Kotula. “And then they also have a summer picnic and then a fall event.”

The KFRC also hopes for good turnouts for these upcoming events.

