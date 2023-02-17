Jibba Jabba snowboarding event returns this weekend to downtown Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - 35 snowboarders from across the Midwest will be in Houghton this weekend to compete in the revived snowboarding event, Jibba Jabba.

Held on a snow course built all the way down Huron Street, a cash purse of $1,000 in men’s and women’s divisions is on the line. A $500 best trick award from Northern Specialty Health is also up for grabs.

“We will have all different types of features set out here,” said Jibba Jabba Event Organizer Jenn Reed. “We’re going to have some rail features, some jump features, and the point is the rider will take from the top of the course and do as many tricks and stylish things all the way to the bottom.”

Rhythm Bike & Board Co. created the event, which was last held in 2013.

It is working with the city of Houghton and other sponsors, such as Visit Keweenaw and Mont Ripley to make the event run smoothly.

Live music and food, such as pasties from Keweenaw Coffee Works, will be available at the competition. The Forge Food Truck will also be present.

Reed says the event’s return next year is uncertain.

“I will find out Monday if things went smoothly,” continued Reed, “We’d sure hope to have this be an annual or bi-annual thing.”

According to Visit Keweenaw, bringing attention and outside talent to the event could spread to potential tourists.

“We’re getting all these Midwest snowboarders coming to town, so that is bringing them into the area,” said Visit Keweenaw Public Relations and Events Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold. “Hopefully, they’ll post some pictures and come back, and get other people to come, too.”

The competition will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, with an award ceremony at 9 p.m.

The public can use the features from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, but riders must sign a waiver inside Rhythm Bike and Board Co.

For more information and updates, check out Rhythm Bike & Board Co.’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.