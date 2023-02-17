‘Historic’ investment will bring largest piece of machinery in the world to Escanaba

Marty Fittante and the 13 people who helped make the Billerud investment possible.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Billerud paper mill in Escanaba will receive the U.P.’s largest investment ever. Those who made the $2 billion investment possible were honored on Friday at Northern Michigan University.

“We wanted to thank those that were really difference makers in helping secure that investment. We honored 13 people here today that without their incredible, tireless effort, that investment wouldn’t have happened,” said Marty Fittante, the CEO of Invest U.P.

This was made possible by a $200 million investment from the state. Fittante calls it “historic,” saying it’s the fastest legislation has signed a bill into law since 1947.

“Just a heartfelt appreciation from the region to all those administrators, legislatures, stakeholders from around the state that really made this possible,” said Fittante.

This will bring in a new machine to the mill called a KM7, changing the products produced. The mill will make carton board — like the boxes your smartphones come in.

“At the end of the day, his machine will be the largest machine in the world of any type. So, right here in the Upper Peninsula, it’s going to be exciting to say the largest pice of machinery is in Escanaba, Michigan,” said Fittante.

The mill will retain its current employees and add more than 1,000 jobs during the construction process.

Read more about the investment here.

