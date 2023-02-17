Have fun with the Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club while fundraising for MARESA

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club is hosting the 2023 Poker Run on Saturday, February 18.

You don’t have to be a member of the club to have fun and fundraise for the Marquette Alger Regional Education Services Agency.

Registration opens at 9:00 a.m. at the clubhouse, located in Sands Township, and snowmobile riders will take off at 10:00 a.m.

The event also includes a raffle, silent auction, food, and prizes for riders.

Proceeds from the Poker Run will go to MARESA, which program directors hope to put toward a new washer and dryer for students to learn home skills.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon checked in with Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club members Jim Blondeau and Don Britton to learn more.

Have fun with the Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club and fundraise for MARESA during the Hiawathaland Poker Run on February 18.

The Hiawathaland Poker Run does not cost money to participate. Riders of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate.

The Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club is also seeking new members! Club meetings are on the third Thursday of every month. You can pick up a membership application at the clubhouse.

The clubhouse is located at 408 M553, Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.