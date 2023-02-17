DNR announces $100,000 available for UP Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership grants

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The application period for the Upper Peninsula’s Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative competitive grant program is now open.

According to a press release, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) initiative is a cooperative grant program designed to enhance deer habitat on private lands in the U.P.

“There are three primary goals applicants should strive to meet,” said Bill Scullon, DNR field operations manager and administrator for the grant initiative. “The projects should produce tangible deer habitat improvements, build long-term partnerships between the DNR and outside organizations and showcase the benefits to the public.”

Now in its 15th year, the initiative is supported by the state’s Deer Range Improvement Program, which is funded by a portion of deer hunting license revenue. More than 114 projects in nearly all U.P. counties have improved thousands of acres of deer habitat.

This year the program will cross the million-dollar threshold in hunter license dollars invested on U.P. deer habitat enhancements.

The DNR has announced a March 31 deadline to apply for a total of $100,000 in U.P. deer habitat improvement grant funding for 2023. Scullon said the maximum amount of individual grants is $15,000 and the minimum is $2,000.

“These projects are prime examples of how conservation minded partners and landowners can come together to enhance deer habitat all across the U.P.,” Scullon said.

Project applications must be received electronically or postmarked by Friday, March 31 and successful applicants will be notified by Friday, April 14. The complete grant application package is available on the DNR website at Michigan.gov/DNR-Grants .

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.