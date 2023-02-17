Cleveland Cliffs reports record revenue for year despite fourth-quarter loss

Cleveland Cliffs
Cleveland Cliffs(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $214 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.04 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.34 billion, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.99 billion.

