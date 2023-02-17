Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody

The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TATE CO., Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Six people are dead in Mississippi after a series of shootings Friday.

The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

The first incident happened outside a store on Arkabutla Road around 11 a.m. A man was shot and killed there.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road. A man was also injured, but appeared to have been hit by an object.

Deputies spotted the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

Deputies later found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two were found outside on Arkabutla Dam Road, not far from the suspect’s home.

The suspect has not yet been identified but is expected to be charged soon.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

